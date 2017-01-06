May 30, 2017

Huddersfield Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time by beating Reading 4-3 on penalties at Wembley: The most valuable game in sport, the Terriers will earn an estimated $200M after defeating Reading for the third Championship promotion spot. Managed by (German-)American David Wagner, the underdogs contained Reading's attack and won in penalties on the goaltending of Liverpool FC loanee Danny Ward. A look back at how they got here. (Reading made the playoffs yet failed to win promotion for the fourth consecutive season...)

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:33 AM - 4 comments