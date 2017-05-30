May 29, 2017

Legendary Sportswriter Frank Deford Dies: Frank Deford died Sunday in his Key West, Florida, home at age 78. He wrote for Sports Illustrated from 1962 to 2017 and in the first two decades at that job defined the word "sportswriter" for many of our younger selves. Some of us also recall him for The National, a glorious, short-lived attempt at a national newspaper of sport. He also contributed to Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO and NPR. In recent years he became known for his hatred of soccer, a lamentable old-man crankypants posture unworthy of his reputation.

