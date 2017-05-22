May 22, 2017

Left-for-Dead Celtics Beat Cavaliers in Game 3: The Boston Celtics, playing as 16.5-point underdogs without star Isaiah Thomas, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Avery Bradley sunk a three-pointer with a second remaining for the win, the biggest playoff upset in 20 years as measured by the betting line.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:47 AM - 2 comments
We were having a late supper at home (beef with snow peas, bok choy on the side) and watching the game as we ate. At the half, I decided to clear the table and do the dishes. (My wife doesn't know how good she has it.) By the time I was finished, it was a 2-point game, and wife was screaming her head off. The local talking heads are all talking up Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, and a few others, but some credit has to go to the coach. The plays he drew up at the end of the game worked perfectly. Both plays were such that they put confidence in players who had either not been shooting well in the game or had not had a major role throughout the playoffs.
posted by Howard_T at 08:12 PM on May 22
Wasn't able to watch last night's NBA game, but I was able to follow the score. The Celtics being down by 17 in the first half wasn't too bad, I told myself. I figured - the guys won't let this get as horrific as the other night.
Then I check back in and they're down by less than 10 going into the fourth. Got the involuntary tightening in my gut. (Almost any amount of gut tightening is welcome these days, regardless of cause).
This may not be an accurate parallel, but when I saw the final score, the first thing I thought of was Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. After getting whomped by the Yankees 19-8 in Game 3 and with the inevitable doom of a four game sweep hanging overhead, the Red Sox tie Game 4 in the bottom of the ninth and win in extra innings.
I'm not expecting the Celtics to eventually prevail against all odds as the 2004 Red Sox did, but last night's win was a remarkable achievement. JR Smith only shot 3's and hit 50% of them. If he does that on a night when LeBron is having anywhere near his regular numbers, you'd have a different outcome.
But that terrific Boston bench scoring differential...I don't know...maybe there's a chance.
In pondering his upcoming roster moves, Ainge must be waking up every morning with a different thought in his head these days.
posted by beaverboard at 08:33 AM on May 22