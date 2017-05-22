May 22, 2017

Left-for-Dead Celtics Beat Cavaliers in Game 3: The Boston Celtics, playing as 16.5-point underdogs without star Isaiah Thomas, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Avery Bradley sunk a three-pointer with a second remaining for the win, the biggest playoff upset in 20 years as measured by the betting line.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:47 AM - 2 comments