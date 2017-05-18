May 18, 2017

England Adds Post-Match Bans for Diving: Next season, the Football Association in the U.K. will put an ex-manager, ex-player and ex-referee in separate rooms to watch incidents where a player dives. If they all agree the player tricked a match official, the player gets a two-game ban and the red or yellow card given out for the incident is rescinded. The change applies at all levels. In other football news, sigh.
Or you're happy for a club whose wage bill is in the bottom 6 of the Championship.
Side note: there have been 10 "City" clubs in the Premier League; should Huddersfield Town win, it would become just the third "Town" after Ipswich Town and Swindon Town.
posted by jjzucal at 05:58 PM on May 18
I was wondering during the match if there had been any Premier League towns.
Happiness is so far gone here I have trouble believing it ever existed. I can enjoy neither the improbable success of Huddersfield Town nor the coach who was added to USMNT in 1996 by a manager who had never seen him play.
posted by rcade at 06:02 PM on May 18
Will be interesting to see what a 4 on 4 soccer match looks like.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:01 PM on May 18