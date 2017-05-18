May 18, 2017

England Adds Post-Match Bans for Diving: Next season, the Football Association in the U.K. will put an ex-manager, ex-player and ex-referee in separate rooms to watch incidents where a player dives. If they all agree the player tricked a match official, the player gets a two-game ban and the red or yellow card given out for the incident is rescinded. The change applies at all levels. In other football news, sigh.

