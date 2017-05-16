May 15, 2017

Forest Green Rovers: The village team that reached the English Football Leagu: The Nailsworth-based club, who once played in the Stroud League, beat Tranmere 3-1 at Wembley and next season fans from Coventry City, Swindon Town and Port Vale will be weaving through the Gloucestershire countryside to reach their New Lawn home.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:21 AM - 1 comment
Glad to see them finally get through, but one concern: they now will be subject to Financial Fair Play regulations. How much more debt will the club be able to add on top of what was a total of 5.4 million after the 2014-15 season (can't find anything for 2015-16)?
posted by jjzucal at 02:10 PM on May 15