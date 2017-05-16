May 15, 2017

Forest Green Rovers: The village team that reached the English Football Leagu: The Nailsworth-based club, who once played in the Stroud League, beat Tranmere 3-1 at Wembley and next season fans from Coventry City, Swindon Town and Port Vale will be weaving through the Gloucestershire countryside to reach their New Lawn home.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:21 AM - 1 comment