May 02, 2017

THE FUTURE OF FOOTBALL: Football is dead! Long live football? Or, how to fix it before it gets killed off.
posted by NoMich to football at 10:39 AM - 1 comment
Like foot soldiers in a war, lawyers are merely rubber ducks on a great tidal swell of football-related backlash, doing what they are told, and being pushed by currents sweeping back from a century of American football's flailing about with no regard for itself or fellow swimmers.
Reminds me a bit of F. Scott Fitzgerald's Gatsby ending:
"So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."
posted by beaverboard at 10:52 AM on May 02
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2017 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Like foot soldiers in a war, lawyers are merely rubber ducks on a great tidal swell of football-related backlash, doing what they are told, and being pushed by currents sweeping back from a century of American football's flailing about with no regard for itself or fellow swimmers.
Reminds me a bit of F. Scott Fitzgerald's Gatsby ending:
"So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."
posted by beaverboard at 10:52 AM on May 02