April 27, 2017

Joey Barton in trouble - again: In the past it's often been related to violent conduct (on and off the pitch) or verbal abuse of some kind. This time it's gambling.
I meant integrity of the "game".
I'm no fan of mixing gambling and sports, but the view that this is excessive is understandable. Barton's bets were very small, spread across lots of games, and it looks like the betting pattern of your average punter. There doesn't appear to be any evidence of trying to rig results or even spot betting.
If a footballer was involved in match fixing, they wouldn't be stupid enough to put five quid on it themselves.
The problem with even small bets AGAINST his own team is that it could be used as a signal to other gamblers that something isn't right. Maybe he knows someone is going to fix the match. Maybe he knows that someone is hiding an injury. Maybe he knows that the ref is in on it.
Yes, but even then why would he personally put the bets on, and in such low amounts? Other gamblers can't see what he's doing with his bets unless he tells them, so signalling can't be the reason.
Apropos my comment above. On the other hand, maybe Barton IS that stupid.
What I'm struck by in listening to UK podcasts is how many people think that an 18 month ban for gambling - including bets against his own team - is excessive. It's true that betting sites very much support the Premier League financially so there could be a little hypocrisy going on here from the FA, yet his behavior calls into question the very integrity of the same. I think a lot of the pundits work with him doing analysis so they are happy to give him a pass, but this would never fly in the US.
