April 20, 2017

Former Bull Craig Hodges on Jordan, Kaepernick, and dissent:: "Jordan didn't speak out because he didn't know what to say". He was one of the NBA's finest sharpshooters and a two-time champion alongside Michael Jordan, but was run out of the league for his outspoken views. A quarter of a century on, Craig Hodges is still fighting the good fight.
Yes that's in the article, which contains a lot of nuance about changing times for Black athletes.
posted by rumple at 12:41 PM on April 20
I love that photo of Hodges. I haven't seen him in quite awhile. I would not have recognized him. He looks wise and fit, a knowing soul from an ancient country. The anti-Barkley.
posted by beaverboard at 03:49 PM on April 20
I believe the famous quote regarding Jordan was, "Republicans buy shoes, too."
posted by TheQatarian at 11:43 AM on April 20