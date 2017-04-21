April 20, 2017

Former Bull Craig Hodges on Jordan, Kaepernick, and dissent:: "Jordan didn't speak out because he didn't know what to say". He was one of the NBA's finest sharpshooters and a two-time champion alongside Michael Jordan, but was run out of the league for his outspoken views. A quarter of a century on, Craig Hodges is still fighting the good fight.

posted by rumple to culture at 10:27 AM - 6 comments