April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison; conviction will be voided: Five days after being acquitted of two additional murders, Aaron Hernandez was found dead by hanging in his prison cell. After the acquittal, Hernandez was returned to prison to continue serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. According to Massachusetts law, Hernandez will be considered as having died an innocent man; under a legal principle, as he had not exhausted legal appeals, the conviction will be voided.

posted by jjzucal to football at 12:50 PM - 9 comments