April 17, 2017

Brighton and Hove Albion promote to EPL: Brighton and Hove Albion will become the 48th club to play in the Premier League after it clinched promotion Monday with a 2-1 win over Wigan. It will be the first time in 34 years that BHA will play in England's top flight.
Not bad for a club that was in the fourth tier 15-20 years ago, had to sell its stadium and needed goal differential to stay in the Football League.
They were really good last year when Sheffield Wednesday kept them out with a defeat in the playoffs that included four Brighton players going down to injury in one game.
It'll be interesting to see how well manager Chris Hughton does with this team next season.
posted by rcade at 11:04 AM on April 18
Derby sent them up with an 88th minute equaliser against Huddersfield in the late game.
I own at least one Brighton replica shirt, and it's the best - the 2004 Skint Records one. Always guaranteed to start a conversation about football or music.
And have I mentioned that Sally the Seagull (or at least the person inside the costume) is my niece? She's still partying.
posted by owlhouse at 08:51 PM on April 18
Geez, I may have to replace Crystal Palace with Brighton as my team to root for in the EPL.
posted by NoMich at 10:07 PM on April 18
The Brighton Rumbles. Please be named "the Rumbles."
/looks it up
Nope. Bummer.
posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on April 18