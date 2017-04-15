April 14, 2017

Aaron Hernandez found Not Guilty of double murder: Hernandez will continue to serve a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.
posted by rumple to football at 11:53 PM - 1 comment
A twisted "Good News, Bad News" scenario:
Good News: you've been found not guilty.
Bad News: you're going back to prison.
posted by jjzucal at 04:22 PM on April 15
