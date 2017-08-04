April 08, 2017

Team USA wins gold over Canada in the IIHF Women's World Championship: Hilary Knight scored at 10:17 of overtime to give the Americans a 3-2 win against Canada in the championship game in front of a sold-out crowd at USA Hockey Arena. "Wait, what?! I thought they were going to go on strike?" An agreement was struck just a day before the tournament started. "But how did the deal get done?" Good question, and here's your answer.
The links to the USA Today stories are coming up as "This Site Can't be Reached". It could be my browser (Chrome) or my laptop. In either case, here is an interesting sidelight about one of the lawyers who helped the women's team reach the agreement.
I heard that the women had beaten Canada in OT to win the gold. What a great outcome after so much adversity.
posted by Howard_T at 09:52 PM on April 08