April 08, 2017

Team USA wins gold over Canada in the IIHF Women's World Championship: Hilary Knight scored at 10:17 of overtime to give the Americans a 3-2 win against Canada in the championship game in front of a sold-out crowd at USA Hockey Arena. "Wait, what?! I thought they were going to go on strike?" An agreement was struck just a day before the tournament started. "But how did the deal get done?" Good question, and here's your answer.

