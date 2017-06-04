April 05, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: Westbrook Triple Double Edition: In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em there are nine nationally televised NBA games to pick this week, beginning with Cleveland going to Boston tonight on ESPN. Goyoucolts continues to hold on to first place at 720, followed by Howard_T at 711 and Ufez Jones at 710. I won the week with 56 despite two blown locks. Make your selections.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Atlanta on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Atlanta at Cleveland on NBATV (Friday)
Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio on ABC (Saturday)
Toronto at New York on NBATV (Sunday)
Washington at Detroit on TNT (Monday)
Houston at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta.
Last Week's Results
Golden State 110, San Antonio 98 (8 < 12 < 16)
Chicago 99, Cleveland 93 (4 < 6 < 8)
Portland 117, Houston 107 (7 < 10 < 13)
Golden State 107, Houston 98 (6 < 9 < 12)
San Antonio 100, Oklahoma City 95 (3 < 5 < 7)
Boston 110, New York 94 (11 < 16 < 21)
San Antonio 109, Utah 103 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
bender's picks
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 21 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Boston by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
San Antonio by 5 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 4, 8 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Boston by 11 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 4, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
San Antonio by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 11, 0 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 7, 8 points
Boston by 16 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 9, 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Boston by 18 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 8, 8 points
rcade's picks
Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 16 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 4, 8 points
Boston by 11, 8 points
San Antonio by 7, 8 points
Ufez Jones's picks
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 16 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|720
|40
|Howard_T
|711
|39
|Ufez Jones
|710
|36
|NoMich
|682
|39
|tron7
|634
|34
|rcade
|573
|56
|bender
|491
|20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 8 comments
Boston by 7 - SLAM
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 - SLAM
Boston by 4 - SLAM
Minnesota by 3 - SLAM
Cleveland by 6 - SLAM
San Antonio by 6 - SLAM
Toronto by 7 - SLAM
Washington by 6 - SLAM
Houston by 4 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 03:16 PM on April 05
Boston by 9 <-- dunk
Dallas by 10 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 03:18 PM on April 05
I posted these in the Huddle yesterday just in case I ran out of time before heading off to the Celtics vs Cleveland game tonight. The Wednesday Lenten Eucharist was brief (priest had an appointment), and something I had going on this afternoon didn't go on. I had included games from Tuesday, both of which I predicted correctly, including a SLAM, but I have deleted those. Do I get a bonus? (Is that laughter I hear?) Anyway, here are the rest of my picks for the week. Please listen carefully, options have changed.
Wednesday, April 5:
Cavaliers ride into Beantown. They have a point to prove. Despite my screaming from my balcony seat they prove it. Cleveland by 6.
Mavericks stampede to the office products corral. There they are clipped. Los Angeles Clippers by 10.
Thursday, April 6:
Second night of a back-to-back for the Celtics after a tough game against Cleveland. Cs do well in these situations. Boston by 8.
T'wolves go to Portland. This is an intriguing match up. Portland by 11.
Friday, April 7:
Hawks fly to Cleveland. Cavaliers love home cooking, and roast these birds. Cleveland by 14. SLAM
Saturday, April 8:
Doc's team hooks up with the Popovich Gang. No rest for anyone. San Antonio by 7.
Sunday, April 9:
New York is invaded by rapacious dinosaurs. The horror movie at Madison Square Garden continues. Toronto by 7.
Monday, April 10:
Washington tries out the former Fort Wayne Zollner Pistons. Detroit is not quite that old school. Washington by 12.
Rockets fly to the Bay Area. The water might make them fizzle. Golden State by 5.
posted by Howard_T at 03:19 PM on April 05
SLAM Boston by 4 SLAM
SLAM LA Clippers by 12 SLAM
posted by bender at 03:34 PM on April 05
Cleveland by 3 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:42 PM on April 05
Boston by 12
Los Angeles Clippers by 10
posted by NoMich at 04:42 PM on April 05
BOS by 4
Clippers by 11 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:22 PM on April 05
There are only four games to pick in the final week of the contest next week, so this week may be the decider. Good luck!
posted by rcade at 02:51 PM on April 05