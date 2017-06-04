April 05, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: Westbrook Triple Double Edition: In SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em there are nine nationally televised NBA games to pick this week, beginning with Cleveland going to Boston tonight on ESPN. Goyoucolts continues to hold on to first place at 720, followed by Howard_T at 711 and Ufez Jones at 710. I won the week with 56 despite two blown locks. Make your selections.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Atlanta on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Atlanta at Cleveland on NBATV (Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio on ABC (Saturday)

Toronto at New York on NBATV (Sunday)

Washington at Detroit on TNT (Monday)

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta.

Last Week's Results

Golden State 110, San Antonio 98 (8 < 12 < 16)

Chicago 99, Cleveland 93 (4 < 6 < 8)

Portland 117, Houston 107 (7 < 10 < 13)

Golden State 107, Houston 98 (6 < 9 < 12)

San Antonio 100, Oklahoma City 95 (3 < 5 < 7)

Boston 110, New York 94 (11 < 16 < 21)

San Antonio 109, Utah 103 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

bender's picks San Antonio by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 21 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Boston by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks San Antonio by 5 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 4, 8 points

Portland by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Boston by 11 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 4, 0 points

Howard_T's picks San Antonio by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 7, 8 points

Boston by 16 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 10, 5 points

NoMich's picks Golden State by 7, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 9, 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Boston by 18 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 8, 8 points

rcade's picks Golden State by 8 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 16 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 4, 8 points

Boston by 11, 8 points

San Antonio by 7, 8 points

Ufez Jones's picks San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 16 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 720 40 Howard_T 711 39 Ufez Jones 710 36 NoMich 682 39 tron7 634 34 rcade 573 56 bender 491 20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 8 comments