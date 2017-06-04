April 05, 2017

National Review Takes on NFL Relocation Shakedowns: In the conservative National Review, Jonathan Tobin tackles NFL relocation scams: "[W]hile any sports fan understands the sadness felt in Oakland and the happiness in Las Vegas, the reaction from taxpayers in the two places should be quite different. Those of Oakland should be cheering their government's refusal to be shaken down by the NFL, while the people of Nevada ought to be up in arms about the way they are about to be fleeced by billionaires."

posted by rcade to football at 10:12 AM - 7 comments