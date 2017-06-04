April 04, 2017

Tony Romo heading into broadcasting with CBS: Romo has reached a verbal agreement with CBS to be its No. 1 color commentator -- replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms -- alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz
Romo playing only for Dallas is a nice aspect of this decision. I was kinda looking forward to him playing for Houston, but that was tempered by my concern for his papier-mache back.
posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on April 04
Sounds like a "cost-benefit analysis" on Romo's part. The benefits would be a continuation of a decent career on a team that is competitive (Houston or Denver for example). Negating this benefit in part is the relative unlikelihood of either team winning a championship. The cost is the continued wear and tear on his body. I don't believe money enters into the analysis. He has made a large pile already, and the analyst's job is certainly worth the high 6 or even 7 figures per year. My opinion is that it is the better choice for Romo.
posted by Howard_T at 02:08 PM on April 04
Doesn't Dallas still have to pay him $24M + to release him also ?
posted by cixelsyd at 02:43 PM on April 04
11 rolled a 7 and up came 9.
I think Nantz's life is a matter of being rewarded for taking the bad with the good.
Has to call an ugly NCAA title game last night with the likes of Raftery.
Wakes up this morning to make his annual migration to a verdant, Feherty-free Masters tournament.
Finds out today on his way to Augusta that after umpteen years, Simms is finally out of the booth.
"Look, Jim, you see how it works. We heard about it in our Friday meeting with the coaches. This is what they want to do. So how are they going to do it? The viewer approval ratings have not been where they want 'em. They're going to have to get it done with the kicking game."
Haven't heard whether Simms will still be on the air in some capacity. I wouldn't want to be completely without a definitive source of straight talk, such as the fact that the Ravens' ground game had suffered the previous season is because "Ray Rice was beat up last year".
posted by beaverboard at 03:57 PM on April 04
It may. I've seen several articles that state the Cowboys have previously converted base salary into signing bonus money paid throughout the contract. That gave them cap relief earlier, but they'll likely take a good-sized hit this season.
posted by jjzucal at 04:00 PM on April 04
Why does Romo get to slot into the lead analyst spot without any experience? I'm not a fan of Simms in the booth, but he's a veteran and well regarded presence. Seems like a steep promise for CBS to snare Romo--he may be terrible at the job.
posted by werty at 05:57 PM on April 04
So both major networks that broadcast NFL games will have former Cowboys QBs now.
posted by Etrigan at 12:40 PM on April 04