April 03, 2017

Lexi Thompson lost an LPGA major after a TV viewer’s email prompted a four-stroke penalty: Tiger Woods knows all too well how this feels. Dustin Johnson can identify. An eagle-eyed TV viewer, watching the LPGA’s first major of the year, spotted day-old rules infractions that left Lexi Thompson in tears and, unlike with Woods, it cost her the lead and the second major title of her career.

