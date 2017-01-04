April 01, 2017

Bruce Bochy takes medical leave, Barry Bonds interim manager for San Francisco Giants:

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Giants manager Bruce Bochy is taking a leave of absence due to "a medical issue" and that recently-hired-advisor-to-the-CEO Barry Bonds has been tapped to fill in as the interim manager until Bochy is cleared to return.

posted by grum@work to baseball at 01:38 AM - 3 comments