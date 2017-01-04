March 31, 2017

Penn State Trustee 'Running Out of Sympathy' for Victims: Penn State is competing with Baylor for most despicable institution embroiled in a controversy over sexual misconduct. Trustee Albert Lord just wrote in a letter, "Running out of sympathy for 35-year-old, so-called victims with seven-digit net worth. Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial." Former school president Spanier was convicted last week of child endangerment over the school covering up decades of abuse of children by former coach Jerry Sandusky. The school has paid $93 million to more than 30 of his victims.

posted by rcade to general at 02:07 PM - 4 comments