March 31, 2017

Penn State Trustee 'Running Out of Sympathy' for Victims: Penn State is competing with Baylor for most despicable institution embroiled in a controversy over sexual misconduct. Trustee Albert Lord just wrote in a letter, "Running out of sympathy for 35-year-old, so-called victims with seven-digit net worth. Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial." Former school president Spanier was convicted last week of child endangerment over the school covering up decades of abuse of children by former coach Jerry Sandusky. The school has paid $93 million to more than 30 of his victims.
These people are insane. As someone at deadspin said, it's like they looked at Baylor and said, "Hold my beer."
posted by yerfatma at 03:47 PM on March 31
He emailed this. To the Chronicle of Higher Education. The stupidity is even more breathtaking than the evil.
posted by Etrigan at 08:26 PM on March 31
Countdown to his being an ex-trustee probably pretty close to zero by now.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:44 PM on April 01
I haven't posted anything about Sandusky and Penn State for a long time, but this trustee's vile comments provoked a return to the subject. I still can't believe a legendary coach venerated for teaching athletes to conduct themselves with honor covered up sex abuse and let Sandusky run camps for children at the school.
If hypocrisy was combustible the soft-spoken gnome would've burst into flame.
posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on March 31