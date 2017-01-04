March 30, 2017

World Cup 2026: Fifa reveals allocation for 48-team tournament: Asia doubles count, Africa nearly does, CONMEBOL gets six places (out of 10 nations), CONCACAF also six (no more Hex?), Oceania gets a full spot, UEFA goes from 13 to 16 and there would be a new six nation playoff for the 48th spot.
IMO: 48 teams is beyond absurd.
Way too many teams getting in - waters down the competition considerably. The Euros should have stayed at 16 teams too.
CONCACAF also six (no more Hex?)
I assume CONCACAF will go to a double Hex with 3 teams through from each. Of course that means that USA-Mexico WCQs will no longer happen...
I would have preferred 40 teams, but in five-team groups. Would have extended the tournament only a few days but would have prevented losing the first match from being nearly a death sentence.
I'm glad Oceania finally gets a full spot. If South America can have 6, I would like to see Oceania get two ... but I realize it would require getting a number of countries to move from the more lucrative AFC.
Let's see if UEFA will keep it simple and go with 8 groups (current format: 9 groups). As for CONCACAF, 6 teams gives the mid-level sides a major chance to sneak in. Take the fourth round, turn it into two six-team groups, and maybe Canada or Guatemala steals positions.
Well that makes it a bit easier for Australia each time, but does take the edge off the tension in the qualifying rounds.
New Zealand will take Oceania's spot on a regular basis, but presumably they have to go through the 6 team playoff. This will be more difficult that the one-off home and away they have at the moment against one of the bigger confederations. They won't be that happy.
New Zealand would go straight through. It's likely the loser of the OFC final would go into the playoffs along with COMEBOL 7th place and CONCACAF 4th-place playoff winner (if 2 groups) also should be in the mix.
I'd rather have a bigger field than see a World Cup take place without the U.S. in it.
I hate qualifying drama. I love World Cup drama.
OK, my Kiwi friends are now much happier.
You have to explain things slowly to them.
Canada's still probably not going to make the World Cup again, right?
*sigh*
Depends, I saw a rumor somewhere about a three country North America WC host. US and Mexico "should" each be able to get one of the 6 CONCACAF place. This leaves the host spot for Canada.
There's also the six country playoff route, if Canada just miss out on the six.
Playoff would be one team per region except UEFA and played in the November 2025.
