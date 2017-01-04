March 30, 2017

World Cup 2026: Fifa reveals allocation for 48-team tournament: Asia doubles count, Africa nearly does, CONMEBOL gets six places (out of 10 nations), CONCACAF also six (no more Hex?), Oceania gets a full spot, UEFA goes from 13 to 16 and there would be a new six nation playoff for the 48th spot.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 01:02 PM - 12 comments