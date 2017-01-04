March 29, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: Better Not Rest Your Starters Edition: This week's nationally televised games begin tonight at 9:30 p.m. Eastern with Spurs/Warriors. With only two weeks left in the NBA season, Goyoucolts leads the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em at 680, followed closely by Ufez Jones at 674 and Howard_T at 672. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Golden State at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at New York on ABC (Sunday)
Utah at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Golden State, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Milwaukee 100, Atlanta 97 (2 < 3 < 4)
Washington 127, Cleveland 115 (8 < 12 < 16)
Houston 137, Oklahoma City 125 (8 < 12 < 16)
Portland 97, Los Angeles Lakers 81 (11 < 16 < 21)
San Antonio 103, Cleveland 74 (20 < 29 < 38)
Utah 108, New Orleans 100 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Houston by 8, 8 points
Portland by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 3, 5 points
Utah by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Milwaukee by 5, 5 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 1, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Milwaukee by 11, 5 points
Houston by 9, 8 points
Portland by 16, 10 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Utah by 6, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Washington by 7, 5 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 20 points
Portland by 16 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 3, 5 points
tron7's picks
San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Utah by 11, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Houston by 12, 10 points
Portland by 13 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Utah by 16 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|680
|31
|Ufez Jones
|674
|56
|Howard_T
|672
|36
|NoMich
|643
|60
|tron7
|600
|10
|rcade
|517
|15
|bender
|471
|33
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:15 PM - 15 comments
Why do you always wait until I am in my seat with the game about to start? No worries. I will pick tonight's game and get the rest later.
Warriors are beginning to play together, but Spurs are always tough. This one is for the lead in the West. San Antonio by 4.
posted by Howard_T at 07:42 PM on March 29
Thanks, rcade.
San Antonio by 5 (ah, what the hell. Slam dunk this one)
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:54 PM on March 29
Spurs by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:05 PM on March 29
San Antonio by 4
posted by bender at 09:23 PM on March 29
Golden State by 7
posted by NoMich at 09:43 PM on March 29
Woooooooooooooooooooow.
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:12 AM on March 30
Cleveland by 7
Houston by 6
Golden State by 14 - SLAM
San Antonio by 4
Boston by 11
San Antonio by 7
posted by tron7 at 02:07 PM on March 30
Cleveland (over Chi) by 12 (SLAM)
Portland by 6
Golden State (over Hou) by 17 (SLAM)
San Antonio by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:09 PM on March 30
SLAM Cleveland by 13 SLAM
Houston by 5
SLAM Golden State by 21 SLAM
San Antonio by 9
Boston by 8
SLAM San Antonio by 12 SLAM
posted by bender at 03:50 PM on March 30
Chicago by 4
Portland by 3
posted by Goyoucolts at 05:14 PM on March 30
The saga continues.
Cavaliers in the Windy City. Bulls end up sucking wind. Cleveland by 13. SLAM
Rockets roar to the Northwest. There they overcome a stubborn opponent. Houston by 11.
A reversal of direction for the Rockets, but now they malfunction. Golden State by 8. SLAM
Westbrook AC vs Club Popovich. Old gray guys rule. San Antonio by 7.
The only 2 original members of the NBA to remain in the cities where they started meet. Celtics need this one. Boston by 16. SLAM
Jazz try the Texas 2 Step. They stumble. San Antonio by 10.
posted by Howard_T at 06:35 PM on March 30
Houston by 8
Golden State by 9
Oklahoma City by 6
Boston by 18
San Antonio by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:32 PM on March 30
Golden State by 12 (slam dunk)
San Antonio by 9
Boston by 11 (slam dunk)
San Antonio by 3
posted by Goyoucolts at 06:03 PM on March 31
Boston by 13 (SLAM)
San Antonio (over Utah) by 16 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:53 PM on April 01
Golden State by 8 <-- dunk
Cleveland by 4 <-- dunk
Houston by 13 <-- dunk
Golden State by 9 <-- dunk
San Antonio by 10 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 07:33 PM on March 29