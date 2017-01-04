March 29, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: Better Not Rest Your Starters Edition: This week's nationally televised games begin tonight at 9:30 p.m. Eastern with Spurs/Warriors. With only two weeks left in the NBA season, Goyoucolts leads the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em at 680, followed closely by Ufez Jones at 674 and Howard_T at 672. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Golden State at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)
Cleveland at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at New York on ABC (Sunday)
Utah at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)

Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Golden State, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Milwaukee 100, Atlanta 97 (2 < 3 < 4)
Washington 127, Cleveland 115 (8 < 12 < 16)
Houston 137, Oklahoma City 125 (8 < 12 < 16)
Portland 97, Los Angeles Lakers 81 (11 < 16 < 21)
San Antonio 103, Cleveland 74 (20 < 29 < 38)
Utah 108, New Orleans 100 (6 < 8 < 10)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Houston by 8, 8 points
Portland by 8, 5 points
San Antonio by 3, 5 points
Utah by 3, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Milwaukee by 5, 5 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 1, 0 points

Howard_T's picks

Milwaukee by 11, 5 points
Houston by 9, 8 points
Portland by 16, 10 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Utah by 6, 8 points

NoMich's picks

Washington by 7, 5 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 20 points
Portland by 16 [lock], 20 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Atlanta by 6, 0 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 3, 5 points

tron7's picks

San Antonio by 7, 5 points
Utah by 11, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Houston by 12, 10 points
Portland by 13 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 9, 5 points
Utah by 16 [lock], 10 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Goyoucolts68031
Ufez Jones67456
Howard_T67236
NoMich64360
tron760010
rcade51715
bender47133

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

Golden State by 8 <-- dunk

Cleveland by 4 <-- dunk

Houston by 13 <-- dunk

Golden State by 9 <-- dunk

San Antonio by 10 <-- dunk

posted by rcade at 07:33 PM on March 29

Why do you always wait until I am in my seat with the game about to start? No worries. I will pick tonight's game and get the rest later.

Warriors are beginning to play together, but Spurs are always tough. This one is for the lead in the West. San Antonio by 4.

posted by Howard_T at 07:42 PM on March 29

Thanks, rcade.

San Antonio by 5 (ah, what the hell. Slam dunk this one)

posted by Goyoucolts at 07:54 PM on March 29

Spurs by 7

posted by Ufez Jones at 09:05 PM on March 29

San Antonio by 4

posted by bender at 09:23 PM on March 29

Golden State by 7

posted by NoMich at 09:43 PM on March 29

Woooooooooooooooooooow.

posted by Goyoucolts at 12:12 AM on March 30

Cleveland by 7
Houston by 6
Golden State by 14 - SLAM
San Antonio by 4
Boston by 11
San Antonio by 7

posted by tron7 at 02:07 PM on March 30

Cleveland (over Chi) by 12 (SLAM)
Portland by 6
Golden State (over Hou) by 17 (SLAM)
San Antonio by 9

posted by Ufez Jones at 03:09 PM on March 30

SLAM Cleveland by 13 SLAM
Houston by 5
SLAM Golden State by 21 SLAM
San Antonio by 9
Boston by 8
SLAM San Antonio by 12 SLAM

posted by bender at 03:50 PM on March 30

Chicago by 4

Portland by 3

posted by Goyoucolts at 05:14 PM on March 30

The saga continues.

Cavaliers in the Windy City. Bulls end up sucking wind. Cleveland by 13. SLAM

Rockets roar to the Northwest. There they overcome a stubborn opponent. Houston by 11.

A reversal of direction for the Rockets, but now they malfunction. Golden State by 8. SLAM

Westbrook AC vs Club Popovich. Old gray guys rule. San Antonio by 7.

The only 2 original members of the NBA to remain in the cities where they started meet. Celtics need this one. Boston by 16. SLAM

Jazz try the Texas 2 Step. They stumble. San Antonio by 10.

posted by Howard_T at 06:35 PM on March 30

Houston by 8
Golden State by 9
Oklahoma City by 6
Boston by 18
San Antonio by 8

posted by NoMich at 09:32 PM on March 30

Golden State by 12 (slam dunk)

San Antonio by 9

Boston by 11 (slam dunk)

San Antonio by 3

posted by Goyoucolts at 06:03 PM on March 31

Boston by 13 (SLAM)
San Antonio (over Utah) by 16 (SLAM)

posted by Ufez Jones at 12:53 PM on April 01

