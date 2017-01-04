March 29, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: Better Not Rest Your Starters Edition: This week's nationally televised games begin tonight at 9:30 p.m. Eastern with Spurs/Warriors. With only two weeks left in the NBA season, Goyoucolts leads the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em at 680, followed closely by Ufez Jones at 674 and Howard_T at 672. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Golden State at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)

Cleveland at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at New York on ABC (Sunday)

Utah at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Golden State, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Milwaukee 100, Atlanta 97 (2 < 3 < 4)

Washington 127, Cleveland 115 (8 < 12 < 16)

Houston 137, Oklahoma City 125 (8 < 12 < 16)

Portland 97, Los Angeles Lakers 81 (11 < 16 < 21)

San Antonio 103, Cleveland 74 (20 < 29 < 38)

Utah 108, New Orleans 100 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Milwaukee by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Houston by 8, 8 points

Portland by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 3, 5 points

Utah by 3, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Milwaukee by 5, 5 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 8 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 1, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Milwaukee by 11, 5 points

Houston by 9, 8 points

Portland by 16, 10 points

San Antonio by 8, 5 points

Utah by 6, 8 points

NoMich's picks Washington by 7, 5 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 20 points

Portland by 16 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 8, 5 points

Utah by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 3, 5 points

tron7's picks San Antonio by 7, 5 points

Utah by 11, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Houston by 12, 10 points

Portland by 13 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

Utah by 16 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 680 31 Ufez Jones 674 56 Howard_T 672 36 NoMich 643 60 tron7 600 10 rcade 517 15 bender 471 33

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:15 PM - 15 comments