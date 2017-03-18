March 16, 2017

AFC Wimbledon Still Not Over MK Dons Taking Club: For the first time, AFC Wimbledon hosted a match against MK Dons, the club formed when Wimbledon FC was bought and moved to Milton Keynes. Tuesday's match program only called the visitors "Milton Keynes," omitting the Dons name that was kept in the franchise move. MK Dons owner Pete Winkleman, blocked from the director's box, sat with the team's supporters. AFC Wimbledon, formed by fans 15 years ago after their club was lost, won 2-0.
+1000
posted by billsaysthis at 02:10 PM on March 16
We, the people...
posted by owlhouse at 07:39 PM on March 16
I remember AFC Wimbledon during my days with My Football Club - tragic loss to them in 2010 FA Cup first round replay (goals at 90+ and 120+). It was in the midst of their 5-promotion in 10-year run.
Wimbledon has high hopes as it's looking at constructing a 20,000-seat stadium after selling Kingsmeadow to Chelsea.
The ultimate laugh: MK Dons is just six points above the drop zone. Imagine the Wimbledon party if MK Dons relegate a second consecutive time.
posted by jjzucal at 07:53 PM on March 16
For those who don't follow British soccer, a franchise relocation almost never happens. The bad blood against MK Dons extends across soccer fandom, not just in Wimbledon. MK Dons eventually gave Wimbledon's history and records to the new club but didn't drop the Dons name -- which is an anachronism in Milton Keynes since it's based on the name Wimbledon.
Milton Keynes deserved a club, but should have started at the bottom. It's a nice thumb in the eye that the fan-created club has passed the stolen club in the standings. That was an unlikely dream back when AFC Wimbledon began with a public tryout open to anybody.
posted by rcade at 01:19 PM on March 16