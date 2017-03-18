March 16, 2017

AFC Wimbledon Still Not Over MK Dons Taking Club: For the first time, AFC Wimbledon hosted a match against MK Dons, the club formed when Wimbledon FC was bought and moved to Milton Keynes. Tuesday's match program only called the visitors "Milton Keynes," omitting the Dons name that was kept in the franchise move. MK Dons owner Pete Winkleman, blocked from the director's box, sat with the team's supporters. AFC Wimbledon, formed by fans 15 years ago after their club was lost, won 2-0.

posted by rcade to soccer at 01:14 PM - 4 comments