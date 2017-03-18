March 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Emphasize the Triangle Edition: There are eight games to pick in the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, beginning with two tonight on ESPN. Goyoucolts has taken the lead back from Howard_T with a 56-point performance. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Portland at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Utah at Cleveland on NBATV (Thursday)
Minnesota at Miami on NBATV (Friday)
Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers on ABC (Saturday)
Indiana at Toronto on NBATV (Sunday)
Golden State at Oklahoma City on TNT (Monday)
New York at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 92 (7 < 10 < 13)
Los Angeles Lakers 122, Phoenix 110 (8 < 12 < 16)
Minnesota 103, Golden State 102 (1 < 1 < 1)
Washington 130, Sacramento 122 (6 < 8 < 10)
San Antonio 107, Golden State 85 (15 < 22 < 29)
Boston 100, Chicago 80 (14 < 20 < 26)
Houston 117, Cleveland 112 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Antonio 107, Atlanta 99 (6 < 8 < 10)
Denver 129, Los Angeles Lakers 101 (20 < 28 < 36)
Player Scores
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|618
|56
|Howard_T
|600
|30
|Ufez Jones
|592
|52
|tron7
|549
|51
|NoMich
|531
|25
|rcade
|491
|10
|bender
|394
|16
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:57 PM - 10 comments
On my way to Celtics vs T-Wolves. Got to make this quick.
Portland has been playing really well, but it's the Spurs in their house. San Antonio by 8.
Clippers really need to close out the regular season with a bunch of wins. Bucks are a good place to start. LA Clippers by 12. SLAM
More later.
posted by Howard_T at 06:48 PM on March 15
San Antonio by 5 (slam)
Los Angeles Clippers by 6
Cleveland by 13 (slam)
Miami by 4
Los Angeles Clippers by 8
Toronto by 3
(brace yourselves) Oklahoma City by 2
Los Angeles Clippers by 11 (slam)
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:21 PM on March 15
Spurs by 11
Clippers by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:21 PM on March 15
San Antonio by 16 <-- dunk
Milwaukee by 4
posted by rcade at 07:57 PM on March 15
Cleveland by 6
Minnesota by 4
Los Angeles Clippers 5
SLAM Toronto 9 SLAM
Golden State by 5
SLAM Los Angeles Clippers by 12 SLAM
posted by bender at 09:04 AM on March 16
Luckily I missed yesterdays games. I probably would've locked both the wrong way.
Cleveland by 4
Miami by 4
Los Angeles Clippers by 4
Toronto by 4
Golden State by 6
Los Angeles Clippers by 10 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 04:01 PM on March 16
Enjoyed a good game at TD Garden last night. Watching Minnesota gave me a bit of insight into one of the picks for this week. I will probably get it wrong anyway, judging by what happened with my picks last night. Now to finish what I started last night.
Jazz to the home of the Rock and Roll Museum. While rock has some of its roots in jazz, the tempo won't fit the boys from Salt Lake City. Cleveland by 11. SLAM
The aforementioned T-Wolves travel from the snows of the Northeast to warmth of South Beach. Wolves don't do well prowling on the sand. Miami by 6.
Cavaliers try to impress at the home of the office supplies chain. Clippers have been disappointing of late, and will continue to be so. Cleveland by 9.
Pacers visit Toronto. They should spend their time at the Hockey all of Fame. Toronto by 14. SLAM
Warriors would like to cement the lead in the West, but Oklahoma might not be the place to do so. Maybe it is. Golden State by 8.
Here is a clash of the two great cities of either coast. Too bad the basketball team of one doesn't reflect any of this greatness. Los Angeles by 16. SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 05:22 PM on March 16
Utah over CLE by 6
Miami over MIN by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:45 PM on March 16
Cleveland by 10
Minnesota by 5
Los Angeles Clippers by 6
Toronto by 12
Golden State by 6
Los Angeles Clippers by 14
posted by NoMich at 05:57 PM on March 16
San Antonio by 6
LA Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:14 PM on March 15