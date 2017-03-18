March 15, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Emphasize the Triangle Edition: There are eight games to pick in the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, beginning with two tonight on ESPN. Goyoucolts has taken the lead back from Howard_T with a 56-point performance. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Portland at San Antonio on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Utah at Cleveland on NBATV (Thursday)

Minnesota at Miami on NBATV (Friday)

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers on ABC (Saturday)

Indiana at Toronto on NBATV (Sunday)

Golden State at Oklahoma City on TNT (Monday)

New York at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 92 (7 < 10 < 13)

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Phoenix 110 (8 < 12 < 16)

Minnesota 103, Golden State 102 (1 < 1 < 1)

Washington 130, Sacramento 122 (6 < 8 < 10)

San Antonio 107, Golden State 85 (15 < 22 < 29)

Boston 100, Chicago 80 (14 < 20 < 26)

Houston 117, Cleveland 112 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Antonio 107, Atlanta 99 (6 < 8 < 10)

Denver 129, Los Angeles Lakers 101 (20 < 28 < 36)



Player Scores

bender's picks San Antonio by 3, 5 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 10 [lock], 16 points

Los Angeles Lakers by 4, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks San Antonio by 9 [lock], -10 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Washington by 8, 10 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 5 [lock], 20 points

San Antonio by 7 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks San Antonio by 11, 0 points

Phoenix by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], 20 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Denver by 13, 5 points

San Antonio by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

Phoenix by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

San Antonio by 8, 10 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Phoenix by 12, 0 points

Golden State by 10, 0 points

Sacramento by 4, 0 points

San Antonio by 12, 5 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

tron7's picks San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

Washington by 9 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Houston by 5, 10 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks San Antonio by 14 [lock], -10 points

Phoenix by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 15 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 8 points

San Antonio by 10, 8 points

Denver by 17 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 618 56 Howard_T 600 30 Ufez Jones 592 52 tron7 549 51 NoMich 531 25 rcade 491 10 bender 394 16

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:57 PM - 10 comments