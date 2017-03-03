March 02, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Not Funny Amar'e Edition: There are nine national NBA games to pick, beginning with two Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts leads with 545, but Howard_T is threatening at 527 after a 68-point week.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Cleveland at Atlanta on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago on ABC (Saturday)

Golden State at New York on ABC (Sunday)

Oklahoma City at Dallas on ESPN (Sunday)

Indiana at Charlotte on TNT (Monday)

Boston at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Chicago, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Cleveland 119, New York 104 (10 < 15 < 20)

Golden State 123, Los Angeles Clippers 113 (7 < 10 < 13)

Toronto 107, Boston 97 (7 < 10 < 13)

San Antonio 105, Los Angeles Clippers 97 (6 < 8 < 10)

Chicago 117, Cleveland 99 (13 < 18 < 23)

Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95 (5 < 7 < 9)

Indiana 117, Houston 108 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

bender's picks Cleveland by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Cleveland by 16 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 3, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 0 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 5 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Cleveland by 18 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

Toronto by 3, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 8 [lock], 16 points

Indiana by 9, 10 points

NoMich's picks Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 8, 8 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Cleveland by 14 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

tron7's picks Cleveland by 6 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8, 8 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 8 points

Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 7, 8 points

San Antonio by 11, 5 points

Cleveland by 17 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 8, 8 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 545 22 Howard_T 527 68 Ufez Jones 497 27 rcade 475 47 NoMich 471 18 tron7 467 22 bender 332 20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:55 PM - 6 comments