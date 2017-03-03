March 02, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Not Funny Amar'e Edition: There are nine national NBA games to pick, beginning with two Thursday night. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts leads with 545, but Howard_T is threatening at 527 after a 68-point week.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Chicago on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Cleveland at Atlanta on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)
Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago on ABC (Saturday)
Golden State at New York on ABC (Sunday)
Oklahoma City at Dallas on ESPN (Sunday)
Indiana at Charlotte on TNT (Monday)
Boston at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Chicago, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 119, New York 104 (10 < 15 < 20)
Golden State 123, Los Angeles Clippers 113 (7 < 10 < 13)
Toronto 107, Boston 97 (7 < 10 < 13)
San Antonio 105, Los Angeles Clippers 97 (6 < 8 < 10)
Chicago 117, Cleveland 99 (13 < 18 < 23)
Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95 (5 < 7 < 9)
Indiana 117, Houston 108 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Cleveland by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Cleveland by 16 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 3, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 0 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 5 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Cleveland by 18 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
Toronto by 3, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], 16 points
Indiana by 9, 10 points
NoMich's picks
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 8, 8 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 11 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 14 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
San Antonio by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 6 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8, 8 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 8 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Cleveland by 12 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 7, 8 points
San Antonio by 11, 5 points
Cleveland by 17 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 8, 8 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|545
|22
|Howard_T
|527
|68
|Ufez Jones
|497
|27
|rcade
|475
|47
|NoMich
|471
|18
|tron7
|467
|22
|bender
|332
|20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Golden State by 8
Portland by 1
Cleveland by 7
SLAM San Antonio by 13 SLAM
Chicago by 5
SLAM Golden State by 20 SLAM
Oklahoma City by 7
Charlotte by 3
Los Angeles Clippers by 10
posted by bender at 04:39 PM on March 02
I hadn't really been tracking my picks, but I had the feeling it had been a good week. I didn't think it had been as good as 68. Since the NBA is into the final 25% of its season, perhaps I am doing my pick 'em equivalent of Isaiah Thomas in the 4th quarter on the court. Let's see what we can do this week, although there are some tough matchups to predict.
No Kevin Durant for the Warriors, and Bulls can be tough at home. Class will show. Golden State by 7.
I have been impressed by Portland all season, but can they handle Westbrook and crew? Oklahoma City by 4.
Cavaliers are missing some vital parts and are trying to integrate some new people. Atlanta is a good place to do this. Cleveland by 9. SLAM
Spurs visit the Crescent City, aka The Big Easy or NOLA. No party for the home team, Mardi Gras is over. San Antonio by 12. SLAM
Clippers are in the Windy City, but they won't get blown out. Los Angeles Clippers by 8.
Here come the Warriors to New York. It won't be close. Golden State by 16. SLAM
Two cities with some great college football rivalry meet on the basketball court. Westbrook vs The Beard. Bet on clean-shaven. Oklahoma City by 9.
Pacers trot to the land of the Tarheels. Here are 2 teams going nowhere fast. Indiana by 10.
One more meeting between Paul Pierce and his old team. This one will not be nearly as emotional as the one in Boston. Los Angeles Clippers by 8.
posted by Howard_T at 04:58 PM on March 02
Golden State by 9 (slam)
Portland by 5.
posted by Goyoucolts at 06:21 PM on March 02
GSW by 8 (SLAM)
OKC by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:35 PM on March 02
Golden State by 13 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 8 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 07:05 PM on March 02
Golden State by 11 - SLAM
Oklahoma City by 4
Atlanta by 3
San Antonio by 11 - SLAM
Los Angeles Clippers by 6
Golden State by 7 - SLAM
Dallas by 4
Indiana by 3
Los Angeles Clippers by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:13 PM on March 02