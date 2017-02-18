February 17, 2017

Carter Capps' pitching delivery is illegal and MLB doesn't care.: If I was an opposing manager, I'd protest every single pitch he made against my team.
posted by grum@work to baseball at 10:33 PM - 1 comment
Give a crap what MLB says, if some kid in a game where I had the plate delivered something like this, I would call time, explain that the pitch is illegal (and why), and warn him and his coach that each tie the pitch was delivered in this manner it would be called illegal and would be a ball. I wonder why MLB would allow this.
If Capps were due to pitch in a road game, all the home club has to do is loosen up the surface of the mound in his landing spot. This would not be likely to affect your own pitcher, since his landing spot would not be as far down the mound. Since Capps has some forward motion as his left foot lands, he would slide on the loosened surface, thus losing any semblance of control and possible injuring himself. That would be drastic, but it would send a message.
posted by Howard_T at 11:32 PM on February 17
