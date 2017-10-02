February 10, 2017

Mike Ilitch, owner of the Tigers and Red Wings, passes away at 87.: As an owner, he was one of the few that legitimately seemed to put winning ahead of profiting as an owner. He had no problem spending money to help his teams get better.
posted by grum@work to hockey at 08:18 PM - 1 comment
Ilitch's admiration of Detroit also was put on display in 2009, when General Motors struggling under the threat of bankruptcy discontinued its sponsorship of the popular General Motors Fountain at Comerica Park. Instead of selling the space to other bidders, Ilitch gave the advertising spot to each of the area's car companies that season at no cost.
posted by grum@work at 08:20 PM on February 10
