February 03, 2017

NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x33 Edition: After a week of hype I've managed to miss entirely, the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl 0x33 (LI Roman, 51 decimal). Several players are within reach of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pick 'Em crown and the NFL Endzone Rush T-shirt first prize. Predict the winner and spread along with 10 (count 'em 10) props.
The discussion to make your picks is here. Standings are fully up to date and Rumple leads with 108 points.
posted by rcade at 12:43 PM on February 03