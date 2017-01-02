February 01, 2017

67 Swedes Decide Whether to Take the Plunge: "Our objective in making this film was something of a psychology experiment: We sought to capture people facing a difficult situation, to make a portrait of humans in doubt. ... Through an online advertisement, we found 67 people who had never been on a 10-meter (about 33 feet) diving tower before, and had never jumped from that high. We paid each of them the equivalent of about $30 to participate -- which meant climbing up to the diving board and walking to its edge." -- Maxmilien van Aertryck and Axel Danielson

