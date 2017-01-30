January 29, 2017

Roger Federer beats back father time to win his 18th major at age 35.:
Since Federer last won a major (2012 Wimbledon), Nadal & Wawrinka & Murray have won three each, and Djokovic has won seven.
Contains Swiss cheese and ham, if you're asking
posted by grum@work at 10:48 PM on January 29
I didn't think we'd see another Federer win in a major. It's interesting to see the window stay open longer for the greats in tennis. It seemed like the sport was becoming a kid's game for a while, particularly for the women.
posted by rcade at 09:50 AM on January 30
I had the Roger Federer pizza at my local joint last night. The owner is a big tennis fan and he had the match on the TV.
posted by owlhouse at 08:18 PM on January 29