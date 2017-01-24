January 22, 2017

Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies in Car Crash: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He was 25. Ventura, who set an MLB rookie record with an 103 mph fastball, pitched his last game in a cap that paid tribute to friends and fellow Major Leaguers Jose Fernandez and Oscar Taveras, who both also died tragically in crashes in recent years.

posted by rcade to baseball at 12:28 PM - 4 comments