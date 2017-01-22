January 18, 2017

SI: ESPN Talkers Mike & Mike Are Breaking Up: The 19-year partnership of sports talk hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic will be ending this year as Greenberg gets his own morning show on ESPN, sources told Sports Illustrated. The Mike & Mike show began in 1998 and has become the cornerstone of ESPN Radio at stations across the country. The leading candidate to either join Golic or succeed them with his own show is ESPN NFL anchor Trey Wingo. Greenberg has become one of ESPN's highest-paid personalities at $6.5 million a year.

posted by rcade to general at 07:58 PM - 4 comments