January 18, 2017

SI: ESPN Talkers Mike & Mike Are Breaking Up: The 19-year partnership of sports talk hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic will be ending this year as Greenberg gets his own morning show on ESPN, sources told Sports Illustrated. The Mike & Mike show began in 1998 and has become the cornerstone of ESPN Radio at stations across the country. The leading candidate to either join Golic or succeed them with his own show is ESPN NFL anchor Trey Wingo. Greenberg has become one of ESPN's highest-paid personalities at $6.5 million a year.
Ah! The Fabulous Sports Babe. Whatever happened to her?
posted by NoMich at 08:50 AM on January 19
She had a couple local shows in Tampa for a while. She may be retired now at 68 (or thereabouts).
Grantland interviewed her in 2012 and she was remarkably terse about any personal question.
posted by rcade at 09:05 AM on January 19
M&M show was tremendous even for those of us who normally despise sports media shows and all of their associated gimmicks. I suspect both M's will continue on with their schlock-free coverage and perhaps present 2 great options.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:59 AM on January 19
Mike and Mike go back to the era when I was listening to sports radio all the time. Bob Kemp in the middle of the night on One on One Sports, Fabulous Sports Babe for a while in Denver and the ESPN NFL Sunday night crew of Tony Bruno, Chuck Wilson and a third host (Keith Olbermann? Dan Patrick?). I think I enjoyed that show as much as the games.
These days it seems like slim pickings on the national networks, even though there are more of them. When I tune in to something, it's usually the local station where we lament the Jaguars or TalkSport in England talking soccer.
posted by rcade at 08:25 AM on January 19