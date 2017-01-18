January 17, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: No Rivals Edition: There are eight national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night with the Bucks visiting the Rockets. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, as a 21-point week for NoMich lets Goyoucolts climb into first and everybody else gain ground. Howard_T and I score 62 points to share the high score of the week. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Milwaukee at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Washington at New York on TNT (Thursday)
Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
San Antonio at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)
New York at Indiana on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Houston, Golden State, New York, Indiana.
Last Week's Results
Boston 117, Washington 108 (6 < 9 < 12)
Portland 102, Cleveland 86 (11 < 16 < 21)
New York 104, Chicago 89 (10 < 15 < 20)
Golden State 127, Detroit 107 (14 < 20 < 26)
Boston 103, Atlanta 101 (1 < 2 < 3)
Utah 110, Detroit 77 (23 < 33 < 43)
Chicago 108, Memphis 104 (3 < 4 < 5)
Golden State 126, Cleveland 91 (24 < 35 < 46)
Los Angeles Clippers 120, Oklahoma City 98 (15 < 22 < 29)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 7, 8 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
Memphis by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Chicago by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 4, 5 points
Memphis by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 3 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 1, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
New York by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
Utah by 10, 5 points
Memphis by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 8, 0 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
New York by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Utah by 11, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 10 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 11 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
New York by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Utah by 7 [lock], 10 points
Memphis by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points
Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|298
|41
|NoMich
|287
|21
|tron7
|270
|57
|Howard_T
|266
|62
|Ufez Jones
|259
|35
|rcade
|253
|62
|bender
|207
|24
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 13 comments
Houston by 11 (SLAM)
Oklahoma City by 5
New York by 7
Los Angeles Clippers by 14 (SLAM)
Houston by 3
Indiana by 6
San Antonio by 7
Indiana by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:54 AM on January 17
Cleveland 126, Golden State 91 (24 < 35 < 46)
This score should be flipped.
posted by tron7 at 11:08 AM on January 17
Fixed. What a massacre.
posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on January 17
Houston by 7 - SLAM
Golden State by 13 - SLAM
New York by 6
Los Angeles Clippers by 11 - SLAM
Golden State by 4
Los Angeles Lakers by 4
Cleveland by 5
Indiana by 8
posted by tron7 at 11:12 AM on January 17
rcade, the Detroit-Utah score needs to be flipped too. Utah won that one going away.
posted by Goyoucolts at 06:52 PM on January 17
Houston by 19 (slam dunk)
Golden State 11 (slam dunk)
Washington by 6 (slam dunk)
Minnesota by 5
Houston by 3
Indiana by 7
Cleveland by 4
Indiana by 6
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:14 PM on January 17
Utah's walloping of Detroit has been corrected. Neither of these mistakes affected the standings. We all picked Utah and only Ufez picked Cleveland over Golden State.
But NoMich does go from 1 to 21 points for the week, which has to be less of a nut punch.
I need an XML feed of NBA scores.
posted by rcade at 08:14 PM on January 17
Changing my OKC/GSW pick based on injury news:
Houston by 11 (SLAM)
Golden State by 14 (SLAM)
New York by 7
Los Angeles Clippers by 14 (SLAM)
Houston by 3
Indiana by 6
San Antonio by 7
Indiana by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:16 PM on January 17
SLAM Houston by 12 SLAM
Golden State by 7
New York by 6
SLAM Los Angeles Clippers by 17 SLAM
Golden State by 3
Los Angeles Lakers by 5
Cleveland by 7
SLAM Indiana by 8 SLAM
posted by bender at 10:54 PM on January 17
Last week turned out well enough, although I missed on the Chicago vs Memphis game. I really did not think the Grizzlies would blow a lead. Oh well. Fun stuff locally; watching Isaiah Thomas take over the 4th quarter is really fun. We sit there in the balcony seats and over and over again say, "How does he do that?" He's amazing.
On to the picks:
Bucks' can be good, but then there's Harden. Houston by 16. SLAM
Golden State seemed to round into form vs Cleveland. Golden State by 18. SLAM
NY on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, but Washington struggles sometimes. New York by 5.
T-Wolves could be going after the lame horse. Minnesota by 6.
Here comes Golden State, Warriors on the warpath. Ambush ahead? Nah. Golden State by 9.
Indiana has trouble putting away a game they lead in. Lakers just have trouble. Indiana by 5.
Spurs are just good enough to take this one with Cavs missing J. R. Smith. San Antonio by 4.
First home game after a 3-game road trip. Can mean trouble, but it's the Knicks. Indiana by 8.
posted by Howard_T at 11:11 PM on January 17
Ugh. Sorry to be a pain rcade, but:
Changing my
OKC/GSW MIN/LAC pick based on injury news:
Houston by 11 (SLAM)
Golden State by 14 (SLAM)
New York by 7
Minnesota by 10
Houston by 3
Indiana by 6
San Antonio by 7
Indiana by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:23 PM on January 18
Houston by 15 <-- dunk
Golden State by 10 <-- dunk
It's OK to make changes to picks. My software handles that well.
posted by rcade at 05:44 PM on January 18
Houston by 12
Golden State by 14
Washington by 8
Los Angeles Clippers by 14
Golden State by 6
Los Angeles Lakers by 4
Cleveland by 5
Indiana by 13
I'm not able to stop locking picks!!! Help!!
posted by NoMich at 10:25 AM on January 17