January 17, 2017

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: No Rivals Edition: There are eight national NBA games this week, beginning Wednesday night with the Bucks visiting the Rockets. The Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em has a new leader, as a 21-point week for NoMich lets Goyoucolts climb into first and everybody else gain ground. Howard_T and I score 62 points to share the high score of the week. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Milwaukee at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

Washington at New York on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

San Antonio at Cleveland on ABC (Saturday)

New York at Indiana on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Houston, Golden State, New York, Indiana.

Last Week's Results

Boston 117, Washington 108 (6 < 9 < 12)

Portland 102, Cleveland 86 (11 < 16 < 21)

New York 104, Chicago 89 (10 < 15 < 20)

Golden State 127, Detroit 107 (14 < 20 < 26)

Boston 103, Atlanta 101 (1 < 2 < 3)

Utah 110, Detroit 77 (23 < 33 < 43)

Chicago 108, Memphis 104 (3 < 4 < 5)

Golden State 126, Cleveland 91 (24 < 35 < 46)

Los Angeles Clippers 120, Oklahoma City 98 (15 < 22 < 29)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 7, 8 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

Memphis by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Chicago by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 4, 5 points

Memphis by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 3 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 1, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 3, 5 points

New York by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

Utah by 10, 5 points

Memphis by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks Chicago by 14 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 8, 0 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

New York by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Utah by 11, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 10 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 8, 5 points

tron7's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

New York by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Utah by 7 [lock], 10 points

Memphis by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points

Los Angeles Clippers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 10, 0 points

Chicago by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 16 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 298 41 NoMich 287 21 tron7 270 57 Howard_T 266 62 Ufez Jones 259 35 rcade 253 62 bender 207 24

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:08 AM - 13 comments