January 14, 2017

Falcons Advance to NFC Championship: The Atlanta Falcons offense was too much for the Seattle Seahawks in a 36-20 victory that sends Atlanta to the NFC championship game. In what could be the final game at the Georgia Dome, a crowd of 71,155 saw Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan complete 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta will play the winner of Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

posted by rcade to football at 08:52 PM - 5 comments