January 14, 2017

Falcons Advance to NFC Championship: The Atlanta Falcons offense was too much for the Seattle Seahawks in a 36-20 victory that sends Atlanta to the NFC championship game. In what could be the final game at the Georgia Dome, a crowd of 71,155 saw Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan complete 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta will play the winner of Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Always fun to see a safety scored. Some defenders make the correct overhead official's signal; others look like they're getting ready for their First Communion.
posted by beaverboard at 02:51 AM on January 15
Julio Jones is one of the best receivers in the league! Julio's inside-slant routes are nearly assured insta-first downs.
The falcons were definitely one of the most underrated teams coming into the playoffs.
posted by FLsportsman at 02:10 PM on January 15
To be fair, if you lived in Atlanta, you'd understand. We understand quite well setting expectations too high and them flaming out. It doesn't help Atlanta's known as a city of bandwagon fans so they don't quite get the media hype of a Packers or Dallas who have a national audience.
Hello, most people called the game a blowout, but myself and all my Atlanta friends knew the game wasn't over until that final INT with a few minutes left.
posted by jmd82 at 10:23 AM on January 16
That new Benz mothership Falcons stadium taking shape right alongside a neighborhood that's had more than its share of hard times is truly a surreal sight.
posted by beaverboard at 11:56 AM on January 16
Community owned Packers threatening to derail possible upcoming Arthur Blank - Jerry Jones sideline posture fest.
posted by beaverboard at 02:47 AM on January 15