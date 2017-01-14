January 10, 2017

It's the end of the World Cup as we know it: The FIFA Council made it official, unanimously approving an expansion of the men’s World Cup field. Starting in 2026, the field will increase from 32 to 48 teams. There will be 16 groups of 3 teams, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to a 32-team knockout stage.

posted by bender to soccer at 04:12 PM - 20 comments