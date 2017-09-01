January 09, 2017

Jaguars Promote Doug Marrone, Make Tom Coughlin a VP: The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted interim coach Doug Marrone to the job, hired former coach Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations and extended general manager Dave Caldwell's contract by two more years. Here's a confidence builder from the local Florida Times-Union: "Who has control over the 90- and 53-man rosters is unclear."
First Mike Mularkey and now Doug Marrone. The road to coaching the Jaguars goes through Buffalo and you have to quit the Bills after two seasons without getting fired.
I wanted Coughlin and he reportedly wanted Marrone, so I guess I should be happy. But who's in charge now?
posted by rcade at 06:33 PM on January 09