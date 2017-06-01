January 05, 2017

Haslams apologize for 'disappointing year': Cleveland Browns' owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam apologized in a letter sent to season ticket holders after the club's 1-15 season. The letter also was posted on the team's website.
I dunno. Four full seasons, three head coaches, three general managers, 15-49 record. Awfully hard to "top" these numbers, though I can understand the sentiment given Kroenke plunged the knife deep into the city of St. Louis' back when he applied to relocate to Los Angeles.
posted by jjzucal at 10:16 PM on January 05
Cleveland was not kind to Paul Brown and it was not kind to Bill Belichick. You can only piss off people of that magnitude so many times before it comes back to haunt you.
posted by beaverboard at 01:24 AM on January 06
Still better owners than Spanos.
posted by LionIndex at 09:30 AM on January 06
Still better owners than Kroenke.
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:16 PM on January 05