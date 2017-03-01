January 01, 2017

Gary Kubiak Stepping Down as Broncos Coach: Gary Kubiak is stepping down as head coach of the Denver Broncos after two seasons, he informed players after Sunday's 24-6 season-ending victory over Oakland. An ESPN report said the decision is health-related, but another source said it's a desire to be done with the grind of coaching. Kubiak, 55, was hospitalized this season after suffering a complex migraine. Three years earlier as Houston Texans coach, he collapsed at halftime of a game from a transient ischemic attack.

posted by rcade to football at 09:36 PM - 0 comments