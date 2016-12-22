December 19, 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Gus Bradley: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Gus Bradley, the coach with the worst winning percentage in NFL history who was not also his team's owner (50 games minimum). Go to Pro Football Reference and sort on W-L%. Scroll to the bottom, and right above 10-46-2 Bert Bell is 14-48 Bradley. An extremely popular figure in Jacksonville except for the four hours each week his team was on the field, Bradley never won more than five games in a season. Owner Shad Khan and the fan base expected a winning record this woe-begotten year. Instead the mullet-helmeted Jags have dropped nine in a row to fall to 2-12.

posted by rcade to football at 08:44 AM - 10 comments