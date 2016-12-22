December 19, 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Gus Bradley: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Gus Bradley, the coach with the worst winning percentage in NFL history who was not also his team's owner (50 games minimum). Go to Pro Football Reference and sort on W-L%. Scroll to the bottom, and right above 10-46-2 Bert Bell is 14-48 Bradley. An extremely popular figure in Jacksonville except for the four hours each week his team was on the field, Bradley never won more than five games in a season. Owner Shad Khan and the fan base expected a winning record this woe-begotten year. Instead the mullet-helmeted Jags have dropped nine in a row to fall to 2-12.
Fisher, Bradley... who's next? Make your predictions today!
Normally I'd go with Hue Jackson's 0-fer but he seems to have at least one more season of failure ahead. Chip Kelly seems a possibility, but I wonder if Trent Baalke will walk the plank instead.
I'll go with Mike McCoy, four seasons of mediocrity is sufficient. New home next season, ought to have a new man in charge as well.
posted by billsaysthis at 10:58 AM on December 19
BeaverBoard, surely you remember the Peter Principle. Applies to coaches as much as any profession.
posted by billsaysthis at 10:59 AM on December 19
If the Lions don't make the post-season, I can see Caldwell walking the plank. The Jaguars can pick him up.
posted by NoMich at 11:05 AM on December 19
Bortles looks like a lost cause to me. The mechanics are atrocious and his spirit is broken.
I went to a game this season where Oakland and former Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio clobbered the Jags.
I've never heard louder boos against a home team coach than when Gus Bradley was introduced.
A coach with experience and a track record of success could win here with this team, if a quarterback can be found. I'd like Tom Coughlin to return.
posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on December 19
New Jersey press outlets are all over the idea of Coughlin returning.
If he did, it would surely be his final stop. Almost cinematically so.
I can't believe McCoy has only been at San Diego for four years. It seems like at least twice that length of time. Or maybe a better word would be duration.
posted by beaverboard at 12:08 PM on December 19
Shad Khan saying Bradley's firing is timed so that he can relax and enjoy Christmas has me feeling like a Grinch.
If that was legitimately one of Khan's concerns, he has misplaced priorities. Make moves at the time that's best for the franchise, not for the guy who is no longer your concern the second you fire him. Stop putting such a high priority on being nice and your hires being nice.
posted by rcade at 02:44 PM on December 19
Coughlin out coached Bill Belichick and others in leading an underdog team to 2 Superbowl victories. Not many teams where he wouldn't be an upgrade at coach. Jags are 3 or 4 years away from being a contender and Coughlin would need to consider whether it is the opportunity he wants.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:32 PM on December 19
I don't think the Jaguars are four years away from a winning record. The defense is good. The receiving corps is talented. There's some talent on the roster, unlike several years ago.
People who didn't watch the Jags much might not realize how many bad decisions Bradley made during games. He's a genuinely bad game-time coach. I think Coughlin would've gotten 3-4 more wins this year out of this team.
posted by rcade at 09:32 PM on December 19
Watched the Giants a lot under Coughlin. He always seemed to have the right schemes called but often was the victim of brutal execution of his players. Rather than smooth execution sometimes it seemed he had guys who would just shoot themselves in the foot.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:02 PM on December 19
It looks to me like Bortles' mechanics have gotten worse this year. His release seems slower and less efficient. I still think he has the ability to play the position, but needs development.
Not to single out Bortles among pro Fla QB's - I also think Jameis has looked shaky at times. He should be progressing under his current HC. Sometimes it looks like he's getting the ball out in slow motion. And his improv skills and decision making now and then...ay yi yi.
Bradley should do well as a stalwart member of the Wade Phillips Association. Membership open to those who are not meant to be a HC, but can surely coach a defense.
Khan ought to be able to get himself a good coach. There are far worse owners to work for.
posted by beaverboard at 10:58 AM on December 19