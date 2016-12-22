December 15, 2016

There's a scandal named Wakeyleaks. True story.: Wake Forest fires radio analyst for attempting to leak football game plans to Louisville and probably all of the other ACC schools. Yes, Wakeyleaks. /sigh...Wakeyleaks.
The thing that got me was how much access this Elrod character was given to the team's info. Former staffer and player or not. I wonder what other schools allow this type of access, and to what extent.
I think there's a reason this happened at Wake Forest, which isn't a high-profile program that needs to worry about things like infosec.
I want to read the tell-all by Tommy Elrod on why he did this. It looks like one of the greatest vendettas in sports history. I guess he took it hard when the new coach didn't keep him on staff in 2014.
That seems weird, though, since he got a broadcasting gig at the school. Most coaches love the easier life of a broadcaster.
If he gave game plan info to my alma mater Virginia, I think a case could be made that he did so on a compassion and mercy basis. Not that it matters. The Hoos needed far more hep than a varmint like Elrod could give 'em.
With security like that, can you really call what Elrod did a "breach"? Coach Clawson could get a job in the IT department of the DNC anytime he wants.
I keep waiting to see if any publication will run a photo of Bobby Petrino that makes him look even remotely scrupulous or trustworthy. Apparently, there are no such photos.
