December 12, 2016

Los Angeles Rams Fire Jeff Fisher: One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams extended the contract of head coach Jeff Fisher. Today, the Rams fired him. The Rams' 45-14 demolition by the Atlanta Falcons Sunday was Fisher's 165th loss, tying him for the most regular season losses by a coach in NFL history. He was 31-45-1 leading the Rams in St. Louis and L.A. after 17 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise.
Well, his statement that he wasn't going to go f$#!ng 7-9 again did come to pass.
posted by holden at 07:01 PM on December 12
My understanding was that he wasn't extended a week ago, but that they announced the extension (which he signed in the spring/summer) at that time.
posted by grum@work at 09:07 PM on December 12
A Facebook news algorithm says Jon Gruden is a front-runner for this job. Yes! Chucky sideline scowl could be back!
posted by rcade at 12:55 PM on December 13
That's assuming Gruden can still summon the energy for a scowl after spending all these weeks in a two man booth with McDonough. Chucky's analysis has become "understated". It sounds like someone put Ambien in his pre-flight cocktail.
posted by beaverboard at 01:25 PM on December 13
As a Jaguars fan I'm always up for a Jeff Fisher firing. That guy was a cocky son of a something something back in 1999 when he declared our stadium was his team's home field.
posted by rcade at 06:17 PM on December 12