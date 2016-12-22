December 12, 2016

Los Angeles Rams Fire Jeff Fisher: One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams extended the contract of head coach Jeff Fisher. Today, the Rams fired him. The Rams' 45-14 demolition by the Atlanta Falcons Sunday was Fisher's 165th loss, tying him for the most regular season losses by a coach in NFL history. He was 31-45-1 leading the Rams in St. Louis and L.A. after 17 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise.

