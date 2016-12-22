December 12, 2016

NFL Adds Another Game in London: The NFL has added a fourth game in London next season, a sign of increasing interest in putting a team there permanently. Teams rotate with the exception of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appear committed to playing a yearly game there as long as the NFL will allow. NFL ratings in the U.K. are up 80 percent since last season.
Sounds like Twickenham.
posted by owlhouse at 08:13 PM on December 12
Don't understand why they feel they have to colonize London when they could do something far more entertaining: send teams like the Niners and Browns to Tuscaloosa.
I'd enjoy watching a variant sort of game at Wembley: full contact soccer with regular NFL uniforms, pads, and goalposts. Continuous play with no designated ball possession, and the only way to score is via shooting field goals on the fly. Who can remain upright whilst dribbling and briefly controlling the ball, then gain a sliver of space and blast a 40 yard strike over the bar?
posted by beaverboard at 02:41 PM on December 12