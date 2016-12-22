December 04, 2016

Carolina RailHawks to Rebrand, Announce Bid for MLS: The Chris Creamer community has a light discussion on the new logo.
The Carolina Railhawks is a member of the second tier NASL and has made Cary, NC their home since their inception in 2006.
posted by NoMich to soccer at 06:17 PM - 1 comment
Best of luck to the Cary, NC team in their bid for MLS!
I've been hoping that my local squad, the Rowdies (NASL), will someday be looked at for an MLS expansion. Any chance of a Rowdies MLS bid anytime soon was likely postponed when Orlando opened their MLS franchise.
posted by FLsportsman at 02:56 PM on December 05
