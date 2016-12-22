December 02, 2016

Friday Night Lights Out: Russell Davis has been called a "dork," a "pussy," a "gay," and a "nanny state liberal" who's "almost as krazy as Hillary" .... the reason Davis has attracted attention and ire is simple: he wants to eliminate public high school football.
Brain imaging exams performed on high school football players after just one season revealed changes in both the gray and white matter that correlated with exposure to head impacts, according to a new study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
posted by rumple at 12:26 PM on December 03
Interesting story. I think the days of public high school football are probably numbered, but not through the democratic process. Insurers and lawsuits will do it in.
My oldest son is in college now. He's 6-foot-5 and I knew he was tall for his class, but not how tall until high school graduation. He towered over most classmates as they lined up to receive diplomas.
Walking to the car afterwards, I asked him, "How many times did a coach ask you to play football during high school?" He answered, "About 100."
None of my sons wants anything to do with the sport. They all think it damages brains.
posted by rcade at 09:47 AM on December 04
posted by beaverboard at 11:34 AM on December 03