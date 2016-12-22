December 02, 2016

Nico Rosberg goes out on top: Rosberg won the Formula One World Championship when he finished second at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend. He has announced that the title was his life's ambition, and he is therefore retiring immediately from racing.
posted by Etrigan to auto racing at 11:32 AM - 2 comments
He's achieved his life's ambition.
Beating Lewis Hamilton.
posted by owlhouse at 07:38 PM on December 02
Going out on top is very nice but at 31 seems like he's leaving a few years of potential additional titles on the floor.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:42 AM on December 02