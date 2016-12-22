December 01, 2016

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Final Standings: Ottawa shocks the world to take home the Grey Cup, and we ourselves have our own surprise winner. Final standings inside.
Can I propose that we establish the double of winning the regular season Costanza and the playoff championship as a "bender"? The coin taketh away, and the coin giveth!
posted by bender at 08:30 PM on December 01
Congratulations bender and thanks DrJohnEvans for running the show.
posted by ic23b at 09:14 PM on December 01
Congrats bender, and thank you to Dr. J !!
posted by tommytrump at 09:43 PM on December 01
Congratulations, bender, that was quite a finishing kick you put on. Many thanks to Dr. J for running this show each year. It's always fun.
posted by Howard_T at 10:43 PM on December 01
Awesome finish bender. Thanks Dr.J - always fun.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:52 AM on December 02
What a glorious mess of a game. 72 points, 852 passing yards, seven turnovers, four and a half quarters. Severe underdog Ottawa scores first, class-of-the-league Calgary matches, but Ottawa responds to slowly carve out a nice lead. They hang onto it until the last minute of the game, when a Calgary field goal ties everything up, setting up Burris v. Mitchell in overtime. Burris scores and the Ottawa D blanks Mitchell, sending Ottawa to their first Grey Cup victory of the modern era.
How about this? bender picks the underdog and roars by everybody with four points to grab the championship. Congrats bender!
And congrats as well to cixelsyd who averaged just 1.33333333 points per week. Tough to beat!
Thanks again to everyone for playing. See y'all in June!
